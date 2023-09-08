Xbox Announces Tokyo Game Show Broadcast

Tokyo Game Show is set to take place later this month, and when it does, Xbox will have a digital showcase. The Xbox Digital Broadcast will be airing September 21st at 2 a.m. PT. According to Xbox, the showcase will focus on "progress updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks." Players can also expect to see a "creatively diverse collection of games from creators predominantly located in Japan and across Asia." Last but not least, the show will also reveal several new games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass! Xbox will offer information about where fans can watch the broadcast as the date draws closer.

The announcement from Xbox can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Xbox Digital Broadcast returns to Tokyo Game Show on September 21! We look forward to welcoming players from Japan, across the Asia region, and around the world to celebrate the amazing games creators are building for Xbox! Details here: https://t.co/TFtYgdb01e — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 8, 2023

Xbox Game Pass

With this week's release of Starfield, most of the 2023's known Game Pass releases are now available. The service has seen a number of high-profile releases lately, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Sea of Stars. Subscribers can expect to see Forza Motorsport next month, but Tokyo Game Show could offer a perfect opportunity for Microsoft to reveal some more big games coming to the service over the coming months. Titles from Capcom, Konami, Sega, or Square Enix would certainly draw a lot of attention, but whether these publishers have anything they'd be willing to bring to the service remains to be seen.

Games Made in Japan

(Photo: Xbox)

Since entering the industry more than two decades ago, Xbox has struggled in Japan compared to PlayStation and Nintendo. Tokyo Game Show could give the publisher a better opportunity to make in-roads with gamers in the region, and it will be interesting to see what gets displayed during the broadcast. This would be a good place for Xbox to reveal partnerships with smaller indie studios located in the region. It's also possible Tokyo Game Show is where we might learn what Tango Gameworks is currently up to; the Japanese studio released Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year, and it's possible Xbox could offer an update on what's up next from the team. Recent reports indicate that Xbox is very happy with the developer, so it would make sense to give them a bit of focus during the show.

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV was officially announced for Xbox Series X|S earlier this year. Phil Spencer has wanted to see the game on Xbox platforms for a long time now, and the wait will finally come to an end in 2024. It's possible Microsoft and Square Enix could reveal some new details about the release at the show, including news about the previously announced open beta. Of course, all of this is just speculation, and we won't have any idea of what to expect until the broadcast airs later this month!

Do you plan on checking out the Xbox Digital Broadcast? What are you hoping to see from the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!