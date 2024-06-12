XDefiant Update Penalizes Players Who Jump Too Much

After several delays, the developers at Ubisoft finally launched XDefiant last month. Unfortunately, the game was immediately met with server issues, but most of those problems have seemingly been ironed out. Plus, it's worth noting that the server issues were partially caused by so many players logging in to play XDefiant, which is exactly what any developer would want. With the servers seemingly under more control, the team is now working to balance the game better. To that end, XDefiant dropped a new patch today fixing several problems, including the nagging issue of players jump spamming.

Ubisoft has added a new aiming penalty for anyone spamming the jump and crouch button in XDefiant. This should cut down on players using the exploit, which is great news for players. The developers have also added a fix to Escort mode to eliminate players losing their legs when pushing the package. Of course, there are several other improvements and fixes covering everything from weapon updates to the game's netcode.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Year 1 Season 0.3 update. XDefiant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

XDefiant Year 1 Season 0.3 Update Patch Notes

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Gameplay

Added aiming penalties for players who go to town on the jump/crouch buttons, aka the nuanced tactic of jump spamming, aka the maddening exploit of jump spamming. Opinions vary.

Players can now push the package in Escort mode with confidence that their legs won't detach from their torso and strand them, which was a thing that was happening.

Weapons

Various fine tuning for long-distance shooting, including slightly reduced walking speed when holding your breath while wielding scoped weapons, which makes sense when you think about it.

Revamped how snipers flinch when they're tagged by enemy fire, increasing the flinch and keeping it going through multiple hits.

Squared away a PC-specific issue where players couldn't set ADS on toggle after completing a match and changing gameplay input.

Social

Fixed an Xbox-specific issue where the Xbox button broke on the in-game Social menu after inviting a player from said console.

Fixed an issue that allowed blocked players to read your chat messages.

Tweaked the way ping is calculated in matchmaking so you'll have access to a wider group of players who share your ping characteristics.

Players were unable to join a nearly full game in progress despite being invited by someone already in the game, but good news: Now they can.

Fixed an issue where players could join a game in progress that didn't fit their meticulously customized controller and matchmaking settings.

Netcode

Libertad's medical skills were so potent, they were soaking up bandwidth. That's been fixed (the bandwidth issue, not the healing potency, which remains untouched).

Factions

Added additional fixes so that Echelon players turn invisible only when using the Digital Ghillie Suit rather than for their entire lives. They're supposed to be sneaky but c'mon.

Corrected how feats of Libertad battlefield medicine are highlighted at the end of each round for well-deserved peer-group recognition.

Devices

The camera used to shake when nearby explosives exploded whether the explosion caused player damage or not, but now the camera shakes only when the exploding explosive causes damage.

Maps

Tweaked the orientation of flags on the Liberty map.

Miscellaneous