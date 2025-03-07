What’s New in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

The Xenoblade series has exploded in popularity thanks to Xenoblade 2 and Xenoblade 3. So much so that Monolith Soft and Nintendo have also re-released the original Xenoblade Chronicles on the Nintendo Switch in the form of a Definitive Edition. Fans of the series have been treated well with this console, and the series’ attention isn’t done yet. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is releasing on the Nintendo Switch soon, bringing it to a modern audience and giving fans a chance to experience one of the fan-favorite entries.

Players can expect some new additions and features in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Many of these are graphical enhancements or quality-of-life features, but players can also expect improvements to gameplay. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will also feature improved visuals to character models, an enhanced resolution, and a cleaner user interface. The enhancements allow the game to hit a near-constant 30 FPS while docked. Monolith Soft has pushed the boundaries of what the Nintendo Switch is capable of with this Definitive Edition.

Xenoblade chronicles x: Definitive edition.

New characters are also being added to Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Not much is known about these, but they will bring something new to those who have completed the original game. Likewise, new story content will be available in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, expanding on the already massive game.

Another new feature to Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition allows players to change their party at any time during play. There are around 20 different characters players can recruit, and the original release required players to speak to the character to add them to their party. Now, an Active Members area makes swapping party members easier and prevents having to first go to New Los Angeles.

On the gameplay front, a Quick Cooldown bar has been added during combat. This allows players to use any Art by pressing the Y button, so long as they have a portion of the meter remaining. Arts requiring TP still need you to have the necessary TP available. At the end of each battle, the Quick Cooldown meter is fully restored, and the maximum amount can be increased by collecting Energy Disks.

These listed above are the major changes in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Below are some other features and mechanics that have been altered from the original release.