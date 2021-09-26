xQc Ban on NoPixel GTA RP Server Possible After Rage Quit

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been no stranger to receiving bans on a number of different platforms in the past. Not only has he been banned a handful of times from Twitch itself for short periods of time, but he’s also been booted from the popular NoPixel Grand Theft Auto roleplay server in multiple instances over the course of 2021. And if a recent outburst from xQc when playing GTA RP recently is any indication, it looks like he could be getting the boot from the server once again in the near future.

The reason behind this potential ban for xQc from the NoPixel GTA RP server is a bit more complicated to some that he has received in the past. This time around, xQc’s frustration with the game reached a fever pitch after other players started taking advantage of glitches so that they could then arrest xQc’s character. In turn, xQc became so annoyed with the game that he rage quit from the server and implored those who run NoPixel to ban him from the server if they had a problem with his actions.

“Whatever decision they make, I’m okay with it. I don’t really care that much about it. I care about roleplay, but I also care about what I believe in,” xQc said of his move to take a stand against the actions of other players within NoPixel. “I believe that people went maliciously around the safeguards that we have, like out-of-character talk or chatting and whatnot, and I think people were all acting in bad faith. I think it sets a bad precedent for me to take a deal and just roll with it.”

In a general sense, xQc has been quite open about his frustration with the NoPixel GTA RP server on multiple levels in recent days. Not only does he feel like other players within the server are taking advantage of glitches and hacks to grief other players, but he has also criticized his own audience for being toxic to him when he is playing the game. As a whole, this has led to xQc feeling burnt out on the experience, which is likely why if he does end up receiving another ban, he wouldn’t be too crestfallen about it.

