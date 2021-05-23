xQc Rumored to Be Banned Permanently From GTA RP NoPixel Server

✖

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel is no stranger to having been banned from the popular Grand Theft Auto roleplay NoPixel server over the past few months. At this point in time, xQc has been barred from the server on four different instances, but he always ends up coming back eventually. Now, new rumors have suggested that he might be getting kicked out for good.

According to a social media account that follows xQc, the streamer has now been banned once again from GTA RP NoPixel. Unlike previous instances, however, this new ban is said to be a permanent one, meaning that xQc might not get a chance to appeal and come back in the future as he has before. The reason for this belief of another ban comes from a number of forum posts and the server's official Discord, both of which point to the ban. The forum, in particular, notes that xQc's full username--which is xQcOW--has joined the "permanently banned" list.

BREAKING: According to the official Discord + a couple of posts from the admins on forums, xQc appears to be permanently banned on NoPixel. We do not have confirmed proof from him yet, but the evidence seems pretty damning as it stands. Stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/rGtWIuBvIY — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 23, 2021

As of this writing, xQc himself and those in charge of the GTA RP server haven't commented on whether or not this is legitimate. Because of this, it's worth taking all of this information with a grain of salt. Even though xQc has been banned in the past (and as such, it honestly wouldn't be shocking to see happen once again) there's nothing that has emerged publicly to verify this as true. That being said, with this story continuing to get bigger, there's a good chance that we should find out officially whether or not this is legitimate within the near future.

