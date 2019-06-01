Zelda Spinoff Cadence of Hyrule to Release in June

Nintendo has revealed the launch window for Cadence of Hyrule, the upcoming rhythm-based Zelda spinoff. As part of its Indie World 2019 video, the company showcased about a minute of footage as well noting that it’s expected to release in June 2019. When, exactly, that means remains anyone’s guess.

The new footage, which you can view above, showcases both Link and Zelda dancing around environments inspired by classic Zelda games while fighting monsters, disarming traps, and generally just… being a Zelda game, otherwise. Several music-based elements are made apparent, including a boss with maracas and a musical instrument item that Link picks up.

Announced back in March, the game has previously been announced to release this spring, so even though “June” is still vague, it narrows that down. It’s set to include, among other features, a randomly generated overworld and dungeons as well as 25 remixed songs from the Zelda series. It’ll also have items, spells, and weapons from both the Zelda series and the original Crypt of the NecroDancer.

“As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule,” the game’s description reads. “Every beat of each remixed, The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music.”

The game’s full title is Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda, and it’s developed by Brace Yourself Games, the same folks that developed the original Crypt of the NecroDancer. Given the June 2019 release date, we should hear more about the title soon—potentially as part of E3.

[H/T Polygon]