Zelda: Ocarina of Time Easter Egg Added to Google Ahead of Remake’s Release

Google has boarded The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake hype train by adding this incredible new Easter egg leading up to the remake’s release. Simply Google search “Ocarina of Time” to find a Master Sword at the bottom right corner of your screen. Click it, and you’ll see that your browser is suddenly warped back to 1998 in this fun throwback. Return to the present by clicking the sword once again.

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If you google Zelda “Ocarina of Time” you can time travel to a 1998 Google search page! lol pic.twitter.com/CQSeCXBZwS — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 2, 2026

It’s a fun Google Easter egg in a long line of Google Easter eggs. Earlier this year, fans could access a Pokémon Easter egg by searching for a Pokémon name. The Pokémon would then appear on screen and could be caught with a Pokéball. If you have some time to kill, you could theoretically catch all 151 of the original Pokémon. This Easter egg is still available in the browser and is meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Hands-On With Ocarina of Time

This year, Nintendo surprised fans with an announcement of a remake for the legendary N64 entry in the Zelda series, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Since then, the House of Mario (and Link) has shown us an in-depth look at the new remake that has proven to shock and amaze fans. The game is a ground-up remake featuring voice acting and a newly redesigned Hyrule. Recently, we’ve had our own hands-on preview of Ocarina of Time, and to say it’s a true delight would be an understatement.

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The nostalgia for the upcoming remake has inspired a return to midnight launches, at least for this special release. Best Buy has shared that the retailer is set to hold a midnight launch on November 5th. With midnight launches dying out with the advent of digital releases, Best Buy is clearly capitalizing on the nostalgia that is fueled by the remake of this nearly 30-year-old game. If there’s any game that could compete within the same month as Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s a game with an equally dedicated and massive fanbase. And that game is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Are you sufficiently hyped for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time? What temple are you most excited to explore again in this remake? If you say “the Water Temple,” I don’t believe you. Jokes aside, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.