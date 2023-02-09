The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom May Include a Surprising Voice Actor

The internet is convinced that Matt Mercer is voicing Ganondorf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Today, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, showing off new monsters, new locations, and new vehicles. But the most surprising addition was an unknown yet seemingly familiar male voice spurring various evil monsters into action. Fans are convinced that the voice is none other than Matthew Mercer, the veteran voice actor and Game Master for Critical Role. ComicBook.com reached out to Nintendo to confirm that the voice is Mercer, but has not received a reply as of press time. You can check out the trailer down below and determine for yourself whether Mercer is indeed in the video:

Mercer's appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be amazing, in part because Mercer would technically be reprising the role. Mercer was the co-creator of There Will Be Blood, a 2009 satirical webseries that combined There Will Be Blood and Super Smash Bros. Melee. Mercer appeared as Ganondorf in the series, where he killed Zelda and Link among others before ultimately falling to Kirby (who was also voiced by Mercer) in the webseries.

Since There Will Be Brawl, Mercer has not only become a well known voice actor, he also appeared in an actual Super Smash Bros. game, voicing Chrom and Yusuke Kitagawa in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Of course, he might be best known for his work in Critical Role, having created the fantasy world of Exandria where all three campaigns of the web series takes place in and also running the actual Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. Critical Role has become one of the most popular web series on the Internet, and the show entered into an exclusive TV deal with Amazon Studios, with The Legend of Vox Machina wrapping up its second season this week and Mighty Nein now in development.

We'll find out if Mercer does appear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when the game comes out on May 21, 2023.