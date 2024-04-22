Genshin Impact Developer Seemingly Reveals Zenless Zone Zero Release Date

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced its next game would be Zenless Zone Zero back in May 2022. Since then, the team has held three separate beta tests for mobile and PC platforms, with a PlayStation 5 test coming later this month. After all that testing, many players expected we'd finally see the game launch relatively soon. While the ZZZ team hasn't made an official announcement, a recent posting on the game's iOS App Store page has many players thinking that the release date has finally been unveiled and Zenless Zone Zero is coming very soon.

Zenless Zone Zero Rumored Release Date

Again, the Zenless Zone Zero team and miHoYo haven't made an official comment on the release yet, but the App Store preview claims that the game is "expected" to release on July 3rd. It's possible this date is a simple placeholder and miHoYo might switch the date up on players at the last second. After all, we've certainly seen that happen before with App Store releases. These dates can easily move around, so don't put too much stock into this new rumor.

That said, with the PlayStation 5 beta happening this month, an early July release date wouldn't be surprising. Zenless Zone Zero has been in active development for several years now, so it should be close to launching. If it doesn't release on July 3rd, fans probably won't have to wait too much longer to jump into miHoYo's latest massive action RPG.

What is Zenless Zone Zero?

Like most of miHoYo's games, Zenless Zone Zero uses gacha mechanics as its main source of income. Players need to spend in-game currency for a chance to randomly acquire new characters. However, some early reports have claimed that it's been slightly toned down from previous games like Genshi Impact and Honkai Star Rail. That could just be for the beta testing phase though, so we'll have to wait and see how prevalent the gacha mechanics are.

Outside of that, Zenless Zone Zero is set in an urban fantasy setting called New Eridu. The surrounding world is in the post-apocalypse, which means players should expect to have their mettle tested when they step outside the confines of New Eridu. Like Genshin Impact, ZZZ uses action RPG combat, though miHoYo has also folded in a few roguelike mechanics. In short, it has some of the basic tenets of miHoYo's other games but does more than enough to differentiate itself from the pack.

Zenless Zone Zero is seemingly set to release on July 3rd, though that date could move around. When it does launch, ZZZ will come to PlayStation 5, mobile, and PC.