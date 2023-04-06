Zombicide: White Death Launches and Soars Past Funding Goal on Kickstarter

Zombicide: Black Plague and Green Horde are some of the most beloved games in CMON's Zombicide franchise, and now CMON is heading back to the zombie-infested medieval world with Zombicide: White Death. White Death returns to the medieval setting, but this time around players will have to brave the icy lands of Wintergrad in order to push back the Zombie plague. In addition to the new environment, Zombies, and Survivors, you'll utilize the fortress walls to help protect you as well as for offensive purposes, and you'll command a battalion of guards to help push the Zombie hordes back as well. That's just scratching the surface though, and the good news is the game has already soared past its funding goal and is hitting a multitude of stretch goals. You can back the campaign right here.

Some of the new threats you'll face are Necromancers and Ruin Zones. Necromancers will send waves of corruption closer to the beacon, stealing its power and spawning Zombies each time they activate. If the beacon does become corrupted, all hope is lost. You'll also have to deal with Ruin Zones, which are areas that have been devastated by the Zombie siege. These areas don't have a lot to look for and are also difficult to shoot through, though there are some new elements that are in your favor.

(Photo: CMON)

One is tied to the environment itself, as you can draw on the surrounding icy elements and channel it towards enemies, preventing them from being able to take any actions. You can also extend your melee reach, as the game includes new Polearm--type weapons like lances and halberds, and these weapons allow you to melee attack without having to get within close range.

The game has already surpassed its funding goal and is moving through Stretch Goals at an impressive clip. So far the game's unlocked the Update Pack and the Update Promos Pack, as well as a number of Survivors to play as in the game. Those include Huang Gai, Meili (a Monkey archer), Lapu Lapu, Da Qiao, Xiahou Yuan, Maeda Matsu, the warrior bear Artema, Marquis of Mao, Rajaraja Chola, Uesugi Aya, Xu Chu, and Cirina Black-Mantle. There are also new Abominations, such as Chimimoryo, Asura, Amaterasu, and Nian.

The Frozen Fortress pledge will get you the core box, the 5 Lacuna Coil limited edition Survivors, and all unlocked stretch goals and applicable rewards. The tier will cost $110, and it is the only tier included in the campaign. So far the game has raised over $680,000 and still has 20 days to go, so more stretch goals will likely follow over the next few weeks. You can find the official description for Zombicide: Black Plague below.

"GO MEDIEVAL ON SOME ZOMBIES During the Middle Ages, a mysterious illness is sweeping across the countryside, turning anyone it touches into mindless, bloodthirsty walkers. Only the brave and strong can survive this Black Plague. Zombicide: Black Plague is a cooperative adventure, pitting a plucky band of Survivors against hordes of zombies controlled by evil Necromancers, intent on adding them to their midst. Teamwork, luck, and a sharpened axe will give players a fighting chance. Black Plague takes gamers' favorite franchise in a new, medieval direction."

Will you be backing Zombicide: White Death? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all good things with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!