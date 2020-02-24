Every Star Wars Film is Now Available to Pre-Order on 4K Blu-ray

Last week, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the digital and Blu-ray release dates for the final chapter in The Skywalker Saga - The Rise of Skywalker. They also announced that eight Star Wars films would be made available on 4K Ultra HD / Digital Blu-ray. Up until now, only The Last Jedi and Solo were released in the format. In other words, all 11 Star Wars films will be available to own in 4K UHD / Digital Blu-ray on March 31st - and you can reserve your copies starting today.

Indeed, pre-orders are now live for the original Star Wars trilogy, prequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, and Rogue One in 4K UHD / Digital Blu-ray. Keep in mind that all 9-films in The Skywalker Saga are available in a giant 27-disc 4K set if you want to go for the special edition. If you want to pick and choose, you can do that via the links below. At the time of writing, Walmart and Best Buy have best deals on the films, though Amazon's prices will likely come down to match.

Previously Released:

If you're a Disney+ subscriber, you can already stream most of the Star Wars films in 4K UHD. There's no word on when The Rise of Skywalker will be made available on the service, but a release in the summer (around July) seems likely. If you don't want to wait that long, you can check out all of your The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and digital options right here.

