Star Wars Project Luminous High Republic Novels Are up for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Lucasfilm took the wraps off Star Wars "Project Luminous" - an ambitious "new era of storytelling" that will explore the Star Wars galaxy in the High Republic era - around 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. Basically, we are about to find out what Star Wars was like when the Jedi were at their peak. As you will see in the announcement trailer above, the possibilities are endless and it's as close to a clean slate for Star Wars since George Lucas started it all. It may even hint at what we can expect from Star Wars movies in the future.

These stories will be told across multiple novels and comic books, beginning with five titles in the first "phase" (yes, this is only the beginning). All five titles are listed below, and the three books in the phase are available to pre-order on Amazon now (those titles are linked).

Note that the adult novel Light of the Jedi is already 39% off in hardcover, so you might want to lock that discount down while you can. You won't be charged until it ships. The official description for the title hints at what Lucasfilm publishing creative director Michael Siglain said about readers learning what "scares the Jedi".

"Two hundred years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the noble and wise Jedi Knights must face a frightening threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself."

