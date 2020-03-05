The Hello Kitty x Dr. Martens Shoe Collection is About to Launch

Dr. Martens and Sanrio collaborated on a Hello Kitty collection a decade ago, but they're about to join forces once again to celebrate their joint 60th anniversaries. Can Hello Kitty cute-up the grungy subculture style of Dr. Martens boots? You bet - and then some.

Indeed, the Hello Kitty x Dr. Martens capsule collection will include more than just boots. Loafers and sandals will also be available with some socks and bags thrown in for good measure. Based on the images released thus far, it appears that the shoe collection will be entirely in black, which seems appropriate for this unusual paring.

It's a pretty safe bet that the Hello Kitty x Dr. Martens collection is going to be wildly popular, so if you want to get in on it, here's what you need to know... UPDATE: Several of the new Hello Kitty Dr. Martens styles are live a day early here at Zappos in sizes for adults and kids. The boots weren't available in adult sizes at the time of writing, though that might change. If not, they'll be available via the link below.

ORIGINAL: The collaboration will go live here at the Dr. Martens' website starting tomorrow, March 6th. A specific launch time hasn't been made available, but it's a pretty safe bet that it will launch early - most likely before 12pm EST (9am PST). The page linked above includes a signup for notifications, but you might want to check in on the product page link above just in case the notifications prove unreliable.

In other Hello Kitty collaboration news, Sanrio recently teamed up with Funko and Toho Animation on a My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty and Friends Pop figure mashup that blends Quirks with cuteness.

Pre-orders for the Sanrio / My Hero Academia Pop figures are available here at Walmart and most of them are only $8.99 shipped at the moment. The complete lineup of Pop figures in the standard collection includes:

Exclusive Pops in the lineup are available here at Hot Topic, here at Box Lunch, and here at GameStop.

