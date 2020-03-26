Last Call for Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Pre-Orders

The Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set includes all 9 films in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital plus a kitchen sink of bonus content on a grand total of 27-discs. Additional features include a letter from Mark Hamill, special packaging that's adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art, and, as we learned yesterday, the "Maclunkey" cut of A New Hope. If you want to add the set to your collection, now is the time. Here's what you need to know...

The Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order here for $249.99. It's slated to drop in just a few days on March 31st, and release day shipping is free. Given the uncertain situation with coronavirus delays on manufacturing and shipping, you might want to reserve a copy sooner rather than later.

If you don't want to go all in with the box set, keep in mind that every Star Wars film is now available to order individually in 4K UHD. The Rise of Skywalker will join the collection on March 31st. Your options for ordering The Rise of Skywalker individually on Blu-ray and digital can be found here.

Note that theater closings resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has forced studios to make brand new films available on demand a tad earlier than expected. A running list of those early releases are available here.

