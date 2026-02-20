Fanatical’s Mystery Star Bundle Includes a Chance to Win a Meta Quest 3 or OLED Steam Deck

There’s something irresistible about a mystery bundle. The blind-box thrill, the “what did I get?” dopamine hit, the very real possibility that you just scored something incredible for the price of pocket change….

Fanatical knows this feeling well, and its new Mystery Star Bundle leans into it hard. Starting at just $1 for a single Steam key, this is one of the most low-stakes, high-upside bundle deals you’ll find at the moment. And there’s even a chance for you to walk away with a Meta Quest 3 headset or a 1TB OLED Steam Deck.

So, What Exactly Is the Mystery Star Bundle?

The bundle gives you a grab bag that pulls from a library of 600+ officially licensed Steam titles spanning AAA heavy-hitters and beloved indie darlings.

The pricing tiers are as follows:

1 key — $1.00

5 keys — $4.79

10 keys — $7.49

15 keys — $10.79

20 keys — $13.99

25 keys — $16.99

The math gets friendlier the higher you go. At 25 keys, you’re paying well under $0.70 per game. If you buy multiple separate orders, you might pull duplicates between them. But within a single bundle purchase, Fanatical guarantees you won’t get the same title twice. It’s worth flagging, though, that the bundle may contain 18+ content, so keep that in mind if you’re shopping for younger players.

The Real Star of the Show: “Shooting Stars” Prize Packs

Alongside your random key pulls, every purchase enters you for a shot at “Shooting Stars” prize packs, which are curated collections worth over $1,000 in premium games. This includes titles like Crimson Desert Digital Deluxe, Nioh 3: Digital Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition, MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice – Deluxe Edition, and REANIMAL– Deluxe Edition. That’s a stacked lineup by any measure.

New prizes are added weekly over eight weeks, so the pool keeps growing as the promotion runs. And the early weeks? They’re not messing around. Week 1 featured a 1TB OLED Steam Deck, and Week 2 is giving away a Meta Quest 3 headset. For a bundle that starts at a literal dollar, that’s an absurd ceiling on the upside.

What We Actually Pulled

We grabbed a bundle ourselves, and the haul was solid.

Some of our keys included:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Beyond a Steel Sky

Pumpkin Jack

Bridge Constructor Portal

You Suck at Parking Complete Edition

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Teslagrad Remastered

Embr

Bionic Commando

Songbird Symphony.

That’s RPGs, puzzle-platformers, action-adventure, strategy, rhythm games… basically a full genre buffet.

Should You Grab It?

If you enjoy the thrill of mystery drops (like loot boxes, but for your Steam library and without the predatory pricing), this is a great offer. The entry price is low enough that even a couple of decent pulls makes it worthwhile. Add in the weekly Shooting Stars prize draws and the hardware giveaways, and the value proposition gets hard to argue with.

The bundle runs for a limited time, and new prize additions keep rolling in week by week, so waiting around doesn’t really work in your favor here.