Tons of Marvel Legends Figures Are Up To $40 Off With This Deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 are right around the corner, but you are unlikely to get a deal as good as this one on some of the hottest new Marvel Legends figure releases. Until November 27th, 2025, at 11:59pm PST / 2:59am EST, Entertainment Earth is running a sale that offers $10 off orders of $100, $20 off orders of $150, $30 off orders of $200, and $40 off orders of $250+ with free US shipping, and it includes a ton of brand new Marvel Legends figures. The only catch is that they need to be in-stock. As you’ll see, that’s not a problem if you’re a Marvel Legends collector.

At the time of writing, a collection of Marvel Legends releases are in-stock on the site, and the lineup includes some recently released gems including (almost) the entire Executioner BAF wave, most of the items from the Gamerverse 2-packs, and much more. All you need to do is buy $100 – $250+ worth of figures to earn a discount between $10 and $40. That shouldn’t be too hard to do given how expensive these figures are these days. Head below to see some of our top picks from the sale – just keep in mind that these could sell out at any time.

Marvel Legends In-Stock Multipacks and Gamerverse

Marvel Legends In-Stock Executioner Build-A-Figure Wave

Marvel Legends In-Stock Secret Wars Figures

Marvel Legends In-Stock Roleplay Gear

The list above represents only a handful of the Marvel Legends releases that are eligible for the sale at Entertainment Earth. You can shop them all right here. Just keep in mind that you don’t need to confine your purchase to only Marvel Legends. All of their in-stock items are fair game.