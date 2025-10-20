LEGO Spider-Man vs Doc Ock Subway Set Gets Its First Big Discount

The LEGO Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene (76321) set debuted this past May as part of LEGO’s Marvel lineup for Summer 2025. With the holiday season fast approaching, this awesome set inspired by the subway train scene in Spider-Man 2 is getting its first discount. At the time of writing, you can snag one here on Amazon for $43.99 (20% off) while the deal lasts.

The LEGO Spider-Man vs. Dock Ock set depicts the subway battle scene starring Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina in only 393 pieces, which will make it a quick build. It comes with 4 minifigures: J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Spider-Man (with masked and unmasked interchangeable heads) and Doc Ock. There’s even a a lift-off roof so you can access the train’s interior, with space to put your minifigures passengers in peril.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene (76321) / $43.99 (20% off) order on amazon

While you’re at it, you might want to get your pre-order in for the LEGO Back to the Future Speed Champions Time Machine Set #77256, which officially launches on January 1st. This is due, in no small part, to its affordable $27.99 price tag. It also happens to look fantastic and includes some great features that are quite surprising at this price point.

While the build will be small at only 357 pieces, the set will come with different Marty McFly and Doc Brown minifigures based on their classic red vest and lab coat looks from the first film.The time machine can also be configured into more than one mode from the films. In this case, the time machine can be built in the form from the first film (complete with lightning hook) or in flying mode (complete with Mr. Fusion) from Back to the Future Part II. Additional details include the flux capacitor, time calculator, OUTATIME license plate, and more. Pre-orders are available now here on Amazon and here at LEGO.