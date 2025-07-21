A Very Limited Edition Wednesday Addams American Girl Doll Launches For The Second Season On Netflix

In anticipation of the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday series starring Jenna Ortega, which is set to premiere on August 6th, American Girl has unveiled their spooky and spectacular Wednesday Addams Collector Doll. The doll will stand 18-inches tall, and only 6000 will be available globally. Read on for more info about the doll, and info on how you can be one of those lucky collectors.

The upcoming American Girll doll features Wednesday’s signature look: braids, black fingernails and toenails, black kitten-heel Mary Janes, and a black velvet dress. Collectors will also notice the faux-obsidian necklace that flips between the initials “W” and “M” – an ode to Morticia’s gift from the first episode. To top it all off, a Thing figurine is included along with two plastic piranha filled bags inspired by the show’s unforgettable opening scene.

Adding Wednesday Addams to the American Girl doll line adds a touch of brooding and a little bit of darkness to the usual line-up, making Wednesday’s arrival even more fun. This American Girl doll will be available to order starting on Wednesday, July 23 here on Amazon and here here at the American Girl website priced at $295. As mentioned, only 6000 will be sold, so you’ll need to act quickly to reserve one. Read below for additional details and a gallery of images.

Wednesday Addams by American Girl Collector Doll $275 / Available July 23 here on Amazon and American Girl: “Curious, fiercely intelligent, and allergic to color, Wednesday Addams tackles life with courage and confidence. Celebrate this iconic character with the Wednesday Addams by American Girl® Collector Doll, featuring her signature look: long black pigtail braids, dark fingernails, and black velvet dress. By her side is the beloved member of the Addams clan and Wednesday’s closest confidant,Thing. But beware: she also travels with two bags of hungry piranhas. This limited-edition American Girl® 18-inch collector doll was designed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios No more than 6,000 Wednesday Addams by American Girl® Collector Dolls have been created worldwide.”

Will There be An American Girl Movie?

Right before Barbie’s big box office success in 2023, Mattel launched into movie-mode, working on over 45 toy-based movies. This included a live-action Thomas & Friends, a Daniel Kaluuya-produced Barney movie for A24, and a live-action American Girl doll film for Paramount, just to name a few. Sadly, there hasn’t been any updates since then, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually. Other films, like the Jon M Chu helmed and JJ Abrams produced Hot Wheels, seem to be more of a priority for Mattel. Still, the American Girl brand is alive and well, as this awesome Wednesday Collab illustrates.



