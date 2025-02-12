Adorable 18-Inch Sleeping Pokemon Plush Get a Deal On Amazon

Sleeping next to an adorable Pokemon plush might just be what you need for a good night’s rest! These Pokemon sleeping plush from Jazwares are super cuddly at 18-inches, and the lineup includes tons of different Pokemon like Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Snorlax, Pikachu and more. Amazon has discounts going on the entire lineup, with some reaching 50% to 60% off the original $34.99 price tag (Pikachu is only $12.74 for example). You can shop the entire collection right here, or check out the direct links in the list below.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Drops Season 2 Episodes

New episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series have premiered on Netflix! While Netflix has a few different Pokemon shows to check out, Pokemon Horizons is the next chapter of the Pokemon journey, this time without the Pokemon trainer we all know and love, Ash Ketchum. This new series is the first step for Pokemon shows to head into a new and updated future.

In the new season, main characters Liko and Roy will journey through mysterious and new lands in order to find the titular new Pokemon. Apparently the drop of the new episodes has been successful, because, as of today, the show is ranked #2 for all Top Kids TV Shows. We’ll see how long it stays there, but it feels good to know that Pokemon is still very popular with the kids. If you’re still making your decision on tuning in, then watch this previously released trailer to help you decide. Watch below. =



