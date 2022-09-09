Amazon Launches Its First D23 Expo 2022 Custom Collection

Disney's D23 Expo 2022 event is underway, and it includes tons of reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. This is the first D23 Expo in three years, so it's an even bigger deal than usual. In fact, Amazon is celebrating with its first-ever custom D23 collection featuring an array of toys, clothing and home decor inspired by Walt Disney's iconic company airplane and Disney's many, many IPs.

Funko's Amazon exclusive D23 Funko Pops will be among the most coveted items, but there will be a lot more where that came from. You'll be able to shop it all here on Amazon starting today, September 9th. Here's a sneak peek at some of the merch that will be up for grabs:

Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane-inspired merchandise: tote bags, tumblers, silk throw blankest, and cell phones all featuring vintage Disney posters from popular destinations (Hollywood, New Orleans, Florida, New York, and Palm Springs)

Funko POP! Pilot Mickey & Plane Crazy M&M

Disney Classic Mickey Flew On The Mouse Mens Pullover Hoodie

Doorables Olaf Presents Collector Pack

Never-before-seen custom merchandise, including toys, clothing, and home décor featuring characters from Marvel and Star Wars such as T-Shirts featuring characters like The Mandalorian, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ahsoka, and more

You can take a closer look at some of these items in the gallery below. Again, you'll be able to find it all on Amazon's Disney page alongside a wide range of other Disney-themed items – including Halloween merch for 2022.

If you are able to attend the D23 Expo, you'll be "able to see Walt Disney's iconic Grumman Gulfstream company airplane on display, which has been brought from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to D23 courtesy of Amazon. Plus, Amazon is hosting the Ultimate Fan Lounge at D23 that will include:

Interactive play opportunities with the new Amazon Glow

In-person peeks at custom D23 Expo collectibles, décor, and apparel from Amazon Merch on Demand and more.

Why Walt Disney's plane you ask? Here's what Amazon had this to say about the inspiration for their D23 collection:

"As the platinum sponsor of Disney's D23 Expo, Amazon had the unique opportunity to collaborate with the Walt Disney Archives to bring Walt Disney's iconic Grumman Gulfstream company airplane, Mickey Mouse One, from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Anaheim. The plane will be displayed for guests at the D23 Expo as part of the exhibit Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane, presented by Amazon.

From the plane's purchase in 1963 until its final flight in 1992, the plane was used to shuttle key Disney personnel and Imagineers. Given its historical importance and presence at this year's D23 Expo, the plane served as the central inspiration for Amazon's custom merchandise. Walt himself used the plane for work and family getaways, visiting some of his favorite destinations. Those destinations also inspired the products in our exclusive collection."