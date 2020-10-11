Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Early Deals and Bonus Credits

We are right around the corner for Amazon Prime Day 2020 and there are some amazing deals in the pipeline, so we are here to give you the best Prime Day tips and sales that you can take advantage of right now. There are also a ton of major credits you can get to maximize your Amazon Prime Day savings, including hundreds of dollars in free Amazon bucks that you can get right now.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sales event takes place starting at 12am PST (3am EST) on October 13th, running up until 11:59 pm PT on October 14th (2:59 am ET on October 15).

Amazon Credit Options

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card: The biggest instant Amazon bonus haul comes if you sign up for their Amazon Prime Reward Visa Signature Card. Prime members will get a $100 gift card upon approval through October 31st. Plus, Prime members will save an extra 5% on pretty much everything Amazon sells (another Prime Day boon). You’ll also get 5% off at Whole Foods and 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. Look for extra benefits for cardholders on Prime Day as well. You can sign up for the card right here. UPDATE: Current cardholder deals are as follows:

Shop Small: Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold though Amazon’s store through October 12. You can shop these select small business products right here to earn your extra credits.

Whole Foods: If you spend $10 at Whole Foods or Whole Foods via Amazon or Prime Now, you’ll get $10 credit on Amazon to spend on Prime Day. The full details and restrictions can be found here.

Prime Video: Prime members can earn a $5 credit if they watch ANY video included with Prime by October 14th. If you’re signed into your Amazon account, you’ll see the offer via Amazon’s Prime video page. You may have also received an email to activate the offer. This really is free money, so take advantage of it.

Amazon Physical Stores: Prime members who shop in store at Amazon physical stores including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star can earn a $10 credit.

Gift Cards: “On October 13 and 14, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit when they purchase an Amazon Gift Card of $40 or more (including newly-launched Amazon Video eGift Cards, available on mobile) or reload their own gift card balance with $40 or more. This limited-time offer is available while supplies last and has a limit of one per Amazon customer account. The promotional credit will expire on November 29, 2020. Other restrictions apply.”

Alexa and the Amazon App: Amazon will give you a $5 credit if you sign up for a Prime membership trial via an Alexa device. Historically, Amazon’s app has also offered additional credit opportunities on or around Prime Day, so keep your eyes open for additional options.

Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon has launched a selection of early Prime Day deals that Prime Members can take advantage of before the big day. Some highlights are available below. We’ll update this list as new deals are launched.

Deals Starting On October 6:

UPDATE: Amazon has launched an official preview of their best Prime Day 2020 deals.

