Arcade1Up's Brand New Ms. Pac-Man Counter-Cade Launches With a Sale

Back in June, Arcade1Up announced several new cabinets, including X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Pinball, Big Buck Hunter, and Ms. Pac-Man. They noted that the Ms. Pac-Man cabinet would also be available in "other home arcade form factors". It appears as though the were talking about the Counter-Cade, because it just popped up on QVC as part of an exclusive sale.

The Ms. Pac-Man cabinet features a compact tabletop arcade-style design with an 8-inch screen, joystick, control buttons, and the Ms. Pac-Man and Super Pac-Man games. QVC also has the previously released Pac-Man Counter-Cade on sale with Pac-Man and Galaga on board. Both are available here at QVC for $92.98 while the sale lasts (you can switch between the two options on the product page). If budget is a concern, note that the Ms. Pac-Man Counter-Cade will be far, far cheaper than the 3/4 scale version when it launches.

Finally, HSN has the Pac Man and Centipede Partycade cabinets on sale here for $199.99 each. These cabinets can be used on a desktop or mounted on the wall. They also come packed with four games each:

Pac-Man: Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug

Centipede: Centipede, Missle Command, Liberator, Millipede

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.