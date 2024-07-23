Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Electronic Helmet Is On Sale Now

Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 85 Electronic Helmet

The original Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet was first introduced by Hasbro in 2016, made a brief comeback in 2018, and has been discontinued ever since. However, a new version inspired by Tony Stark’s final design – the Iron Man Mark 85 helmet that appeared in Avengers: Endgame – is on the way. You’re seeing it first right here at ComicBook, and we have all of the details you’ll need to get your hands on one.

This full-scale, wearable Marvel Legends Iron Man helmet features movie-accurate detail, light up eyes with a dimming setting, and padding for comfort. It will retail for $99.99, and will be available to pre-order starting on July 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth ($104.99 shipped in the U.S.). UPDATE: The helmet is live! Direct links added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 85 Helmet Packaging

In other Hasbro helmet news, Hasbro recently released an electronic Star Wars The Black Series helmet inspired by The Acolyte character that fans have dubbed ‘Dark Teeth“, though Disney appears to be officially calling him ‘The Stranger’ for the purposes of spoiler-free merchandising.

The helmet is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth priced at $99.99. Again, the helmet is fully wearable. You can also flip the helmet upside down to view illuminating interior lights and press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode.

Captain America: Brave New World Resets The Table For The MCU

The Multiverse Saga has meant a lot of changes for the MCU. Anthony Mackie says that Captain America: Brave New World reshuffles the board for our Earth-based heroes. While Deadpool & Wolverine joyride around the timeline, Sam Wilson and other street-level heroes are going to have their hands full. Mackie told EW that there are major hints about the future direction of those storylines in this movie. A lot of the world powers are getting antsy and that’s not usually a good thing.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie told the outlet. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer,” Mackie shared. “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.