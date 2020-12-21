Boba Fett's Star Wars Black Series Electronic Helmet Replica Gets Re-Armored For The Mandalorian

Last week we revealed that Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet was back up for pre-order with a weathered paint job that's based on Fett's armor in The Empire Strikes Back. It's also similar to the look of the helmet in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian before Fett gave it a bit of polish. Now, Hasbro has released a version of the electronic helmet with the paint refresh featured in the show.

Beyond that, the features on the Boba Fett helmet are the same - a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD). It really comes down to which look you want to wear - battle worn or gently used?

Personally, we prefer the look of the first Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet, but you can't go wrong either way. You can pre-order the original version here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99. The new, Re-Armored version will be available to pre-order starting today, December 21st, at 1pm PST / 4pm EST here at Entertainment Earth for the same price - both with free shipping.

If you want to go even more polished, The Mandalorian also has an electronic helmet in shiny beskar that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 (free shipping).

The Boba Fett Re-Armored Black Series helmet was released for the ninth and final installment of Disney's Mando Mondays merch events celebrating The Mandalorian Season 2. Highlights of this week include The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber and the return of Boba Fett's Slave I to The Vintage Collection. You can keep tabs on all of the new Mando Mondays merch releases right here via our master list.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.