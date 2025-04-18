Celebrate Superman Day With Mattel and a New Little People Set

James Gunn’s Superman will fly into theaters on July 11 and today just happens to be Superman Day 2025, so Mattel has some fun merch in store for fans. The most exciting of these new reveals is the Fisher Price Little People Collector Superman Through the Ages set, a collectible for adults that brings together multiple moments from Superman’s history.

For the Imaginext fans out there, there are several new releases including an upcoming Superman Kaiju Clash set which brings together the terrifying Kaiju and Superman for a battle filled with lights and sounds. There’s even an UNO game inspired by the new movie. Everything you need to know can be found below.

Fisher Price Little People Collector Superman Through the Ages / $24.99 / Available Fall 2025: Pre-orders will be available here on Amazon soon: “This collectible set captures some of fans’ most favorite moments from the DC Super Hero’s history, including his first appearance in classic blue and red, to his dark recovery suit following the Death of Superman storyline, to an older weary Superman, and his memorable electric transformation. Arriving in a decorative package inspired by the comic book covers, this Little People Collector set is the perfect addition to any Superman fan’s collection.”

Imaginext Superman Kaiju Clash / $34.99 / Available June 1 2025: “This toy includes a 3-inch Superman and one of the movie’s villainous foes — Kaiju! Towering over the Super Hero at 10 inches tall, the mysterious monster comes to life with lights, sounds and action. The mouth chomps, the arms swing and the Superman figure attaches to the chains for an epic fight!”

UNO SUPERMAN / $6.49 / Available Fall 2025: “Fans of Superman will love playing with this themed UNO card game. With a deck featuring graphics inspired by favorite characters and scenes from the film, players try to match colors and numbers — there’s even a special “Kryptonite” rule that will have somebody taking all the green cards from every hand! And when down to a last card, don’t forget to yell “UNO!””



Imaginext DC Super Friend Metal Force Supermobile Vehicle / $14.99 / Available Now : “Inspired by DC Metal Force, Imaginext DC Super Friends vehicle and action figure sets by Fisher-Price give young imaginations super powers! Preschoolers can join the battle between good and evil with a 3-inch character figure, toy car with launcher and two discs. Kids simply press the Imaginext button to activate the projectiles and battling action! It’s easy for small hands and helps master fine-motor skills while reliving epic moments from the series and imagining new stories.”



Imaginext DC Super Friends Superman Insider & Exo Suit / $24.97 / Available Now: “When bad guys start wreaking havoc in Metropolis, the Man of Steel launches into action with his Exo Suit. Kids can place the poseable Superman figure inside the Exo Suit cockpit then use the Power Pads to bring the rescue action to life with awesome lights, sounds and projectile-launching action!”



Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Toy Truck / $19.99 / Available Now: “Take crashing and smashing into overdrive with these oversized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each die-cast truck is 1:24 scale and features the giant wheels and awesome details that bring Monster Truck characters to life. Kids can collect favorites from Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live and re-create epic moments from the show.”