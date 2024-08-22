Coraline Gets a 15th Anniversary Fashion Collection From Hot Topic

Hot Topic Coraline Fashion Collection

While it remains to be seen whether Coraline, the beloved Henry Selick film adaptation of a book by Neil Gaiman, will ever get a sequel (or even an almost sequel), one thing is for certain – Hot Topic will keep the flame lit with new merch. Their new Coraline fashion collection includes a romper, hoodie, cardigans, jean jacket, maxi skirt, cargo jeans and more. The designs look cozy and comfortable, and include elements like patchwork, buttons, and stars.

You can check out all of the new Coraline fashions right here at Hot Topic. Plus sizes are available, and several of the options were 30% off at the time of writing. While you’re at it, make sure to check out their recent collection of fashions inspired by another classic film directed by Henry Selick – The Nightmare Before Christmas. Also, look for a Coraline Converse Chuck Taylors collection to drop later this year. Needless to say, they will be the perfect thing to complete your look,

Seriously, Will Coraline Ever Get a Sequel?

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook a few years back, Gaiman reiterated past comments about Coraline 2 but also noted that he “absolutely wouldn’t rule it out.“

“What I’ve always said is that I wouldn’t have do a Coraline 2 unless I could come up with a story that was as good as Coraline 1,” Gaiman confirmed. “And so far I haven’t come up with (anything)…Actually, as good or better because you don’t want to do, you just don’t want to do one of those sequels that sort of feels like a made for video sequel. If you’re gonna do something, it needs to be a Toy Story 2 or The Godfather Part 2 level sequel where you’re actually upping your game. So I absolutely wouldn’t rule it out, but would absolutely want to go ‘Okay, that is the thing that is just even cooler than Coraline.’”

Coraline was initially released in theaters in 2009, earning $124.6 million at the box office, and has since become a cult favorite. The film earned the Annie Awards for Best Music in an Animated Feature Production, Best Character Design in an Animated Feature Production, Best Production Design in an Animated Feature Production, and Best Animated Feature Film nominations from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Synopsis: “A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.”