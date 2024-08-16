Laika Teams With Converse for Coraline-Themed Chuck Taylors and More

Converse and Laika are teaming up to offer a collection of footwear and apparel inspired by the studio’s Oscar-nominated, fan-favorite film Coraline. The line centers on a pair of Coraline star-themed Chuck Taylor All-Stars, which fans can preorder starting today. Based on the book by Neil Gaiman and featuring art by Chris Riddell, Coraline came to theaters in 2009. The stop-motion animated film has become part of the 2000s animated canon, with director Henry Selick having recently teased the possibility of a new collaboration with Gaiman (although it remains unclear whether that will actually happen).

Selick says that he is currently shopping a 35-page treatment and plenty of concept art around to studios. Without giving details about any particular deals, he suggested that ShadowMachine (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Coraline studio Laika were two obvious frontrunners. During a panel at Annecy Animation Festival on Tuesday, Selick said that Laika has “the best talent and the best resources,” and that CEO Travis Knight is a genius.

Celebrating the film’s 15th anniversary, the Converse x Coraline collection brings together scenes, characters, and patterns from the film, and will include adult footwear, kids’ footwear, and apparel.

“We’re proud to yet again partner with Converse, this year in celebration of Coraline‘s 15th anniversary and global re-release in cinemas,” says David Burke, Laika’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer. “The Converse team’s creativity and collaborative spirit make them the perfect partner for Laika — and we’re confident this collection will thrill generations of Coraline and Converse fans alike.”

Starting today, attendees of the theatrical re-release of Coraline (U.S. only) can pre-order the Laika exclusive “Star Sweater” Chuck 70 via on-screen QR code during the pre-show slides.

The full Converse x Coraline collection will be available Holiday 2024.

In Coraline, while exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better. She rejoices in her discovery, until Other Mother (Teri Hatcher) and the rest of her parallel family try to keep her there forever. Coraline must use all her resources and bravery to make it back to her own family and life.