Wearable Daredevil Mask Replica Launches Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again

If you’ve been to the Disney Parks recently, you might have seen this new Daredevil mask replica up for sale, but now you don’t need to tack on the price of a plane and park ticket to get one. The Daredevil mask is a full-scale, wearable replica with bright red with red eyes and gray accent marks around the sides. With the stand, it measures 12.75 inches tall and it includes self-adjusting sides so you can get a comfortable fit.

The new mask comes only a few weeks before the release of Daredevil: Born Again, the new Marvel Disney+ show that brings back the protector of Hell’s Kitchen (Charlie Cox), a hero fans have been aching to see again after falling in love with him in his Netflix show, Daredevil. If you want to become your own dare devil, head to The Disney Store here to order one for $79.99. Check out details on the new show below.

Daredevil: Born Again

The new series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4th, 2025. Fans of the on-the-ground hero probably tuned into Marvel’s collaborated effort with Netflix back 2015, the first time Marvel dipped their toe into making live-action, adult television. After the first season, fans were in love and Matt Murduck slipped into many watcher’s #1 Favorite Character spot. However, once Marvel and Netflix started messing with what worked, season 2 and 3 of the show went downhill, especially when they started using Daredevil’s episodes as the introduction for The Defenders. After every Netflix Marvel show ended up being cancelled, the dream for a good Daredevil show was no more.

Now, Disney+’s new Daredevil: Born Again will be bringing back the heroes and the villains that we enjoyed watching the first time. The Daredevil: Born Again trailer looks at Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). Hopefully that means Daredevil: Born Again will address events that took place in the past.

So is this new season a totally new show, or just a continuation of the original Daredevil? According to Comicbook’s own Tim Adams, it’s basically a season 4. Or at least you can count it as that. With so many of our same characters returning it just seems likely. Adams also lines up some more reasons here, one of the most compelling reasons being that Wilson Fisk knows Matt Murdock is the Daredevil, something that happened to them in season 3 of Daredevil. So, I agree with Adams. We can just consider this the next season of a show we already loved.



Daredevil premieres on Disney+ on March 4th.