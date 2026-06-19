DC’s New Toyline Has Arrived: Here’s Where To Get Every New Release

It’s a new era in the realm of DC Comics toys and action figures, and though there are still additional figures on the way from McFarlane Toys during the remainder of the year, the first wave of DC figures is now hitting stores. There are several more figures on the way right behind wave 1 as well, so to get you up to speed, we are spotlighting each new Mattel DC release and letting you know where to find them.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the first wave of the DC Premier line is starting to show up in stores, but there are also action feature figures, 12-inch figures, and even vehicles featured in the series, as well as several 2-packs and 3-packs. There’s even new information on the next wave of DC Premiere figures, so DC Premier wave 1 seems like the perfect place to start.

DC Premier Wave 1 Action Figures

Let’s start with DC Premiere Wave 1, which is now available in stores and can be ordered online through several online platforms. DC Premiere is the core line of action figures focused on children and play, though the sculpts and paint applications are quite impressive, and there’s enough articulation and accessories to also entice the avid DC fan until the Collector’s line releases in 2027. The first wave includes Batman, The Flash, Robin, and Joker, and all four are in more classic costumes.

These figures are all 6 and a half inches tall and feature 22 points of articulation. Each one also comes with several accessories, with Batman coming with 5 Batarangs, 2 throwing discs, 1 pistol, 3 projectiles, and 1 Bat-shaped biplane slider, though the zipline is not included. Robin comes with 2 Double Batarangs that attach to his belt, 2 Throwing Stars, 2 Double-Bladed Bo Staffs, 1 Dagger, and 2 sets of Handcuffs.

The Flash comes with 2 Speed Effects for his legs and 1 for his back, as well as 2 Speed Force Scimitars, a Speed Force Shield, and a throwable Lightning Bolt. Finally, there’s The Joker, who comes with a Chatter Blaster with 4 missile-style projectiles, a Clown-Head Axe, 3 Mind Control Masks, and 4 Throwing Discs. You can find these on Amazon and on Entertainment Earth.

DC Premier Wave 2 Action Figures

While the first wave just released, we already know who is featured in the upcoming second wave. Wave 2 will feature Superman, Jokerized Batman, John Stewart Green Lantern, and Stealth Suit Batman. The Stealth Suit Batman features a black and gold design that feels more inspired by the movies, and he will feature 3 standard batarangs, two angled batwings, some sort of heavier bat-blade, his grappling gun, and 2 throwable discs. Superman, on the other hand, is about as classic as you get, though he does come with attachable silver armor. He also comes with a broken chain, twisted metal, and a metal beam to display his incredible strength.

Next there’s Green Lantern, who also boasts a classic look and comes with a host of construct accessories, including two laser rifles, gauntlets, and armor. Finally, there’s Jokerized Batman, who includes light green accessories like spiked boxing gloves, handcuffs, batagrans, and a giant bomb. Wave 2 is expected to ship in September, and these are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

DC Action Feature Figures and Deluxe Figures

In addition to the standard figures, there are also a few unique figures that either feature specific action features or are more deluxe-sized. The first is the DC Premier Heat Vision Superman Figure, which is still a 6.5-inch figure but boasts sounds, lights, and a chain break action feature. If you press the legs together, Superman will lift his arms and break the Kryptonite chain that connects the metal gauntlets. Superman’s eyes also light up red with a press of the button in his belt, and if you attach the heat vision accessory, the effect is even more pronounced. You can even hit the button again and go into flight mode. Heat Vision Superman is available for pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

The other oversized figure is the Armored Batman, which, as you can see, has an almost mech-like style in the black, silver, and gold color scheme. The figure includes sounds and phrases as well as an action feature that launches discs from his gauntlets when his legs are squeezed together. There are also light-up effects in the Bat-Symbol on his chest, and he stands at 7.25 inches tall. Oversized Batman is up for order now on Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

DC Premier Vehicles

Mattel’s new line of DC figures will also include vehicles, and the first is already available in the Robin & Cycle set. The red, yellow, and black costumed Robin figure fits perfectly with the red, yellow, and black Robin-Cycle, which includes a triple blaster cannon that fires when the Cycle is rolled forward or backward. The other big addition is thatches is part of the Batlink line, which allows various vehicles to interact together, and the Robin-Cycle can actually fit within the Batmobile and then be fired out as the hood separates. The Robin-Cycle is available now on Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

There’s also the DC Premier Batlink Batmobile, which features a grey, black, yellow, and red color scheme. The Batmobile includes a Bat-Drone that can also transform into a cannon that can attach to the car’s hood or even a jet pack. Then there’s the Batlink aspect, which allows the hood to split apart so you can lock in other vehicles like the Robin-Cycle. There’s also Batarangs and other accessories that can be attached to the Batmobile, though they can also be attached to other vehicles as well. The Batlink Batmobile is available now on Entertainment Earth and Target.

Multi-Packs, 12-Inch Figures, and Role Play Toys

If you are looking for other villains and members of the Bat-Family, there is a 2-Pack and a 3-Pack that you will certainly be interested in, and the first is the Batman vs Clayface 2-Pack. The set includes a grey and black version of Batman with a larger 7 and a half inch tall Clayface figure. Batman comes with a blaster and 3 projectiles, while Clayface has a lift-and-release smashing action feature with a hammer arm, and the hammer arm can actually be attached to the Batlink Batmobile if you so choose. Clayface also has a transformable face into full monster mode. The Batman vs Clayface 2-Pack is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth, and it will arrive in November.

Next there’s the Batman and Nightwing vs Man-Bat 3-Pack, though this pack is in the 12-inch scale. The oversized 3-Pack features a grey and blue Batman, red and black Nightwing, and a classic Man-Bat, who is extra large and includes detailed wings. The Batman and Nightwing vs Man-Bat 12-inch Scale 3-Pack is up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth, and will arrive in September.

Staying on the 12-Inch Figure front, there are 12-inch versions of Superman, Batman, and The Flash. Each figure includes 7 points of articulation, and in Batman’s case, he includes a black fabric cape. These are available now on Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

There’s also one more release in the DC 12-Inch line, and that is Crime Crusher Batman figure. Crime Crusher Batman includes over 25 sounds and phrases and also includes four weapons that can be used with the action feature. That feature allows you to push down at his waist and activate a crouched punching move with either the Spinning Batarang, ElectroBlade Katana, Bat-Shaped Knuckle Duster, or Nunchaku. The figure features an armored batsuit and 16 points of articulation. Crime Crusher Batman is available now on Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

Last but certainly not least is the first role-play toy of the Mattel DC line, and that’s the DC Premier Battling Batarangs. You get a 2-Pack of Battling Batarangs, which are 8 inches wide and perfect for throwing at any would-be supervillain. These Batarangs also break apart into 3 pieces, and you can attach the 2 wings to the ports on the Batlink Batmobile, while the circular part in the middle can be attached to the tires as hubcaps. The Batlink Batarangs are available now on Amazon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!