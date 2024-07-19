Deadpool Poseable Plush From Mattel Is a Limited Edition Of 3000

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Deadpool Plush

Following the release of Marvel Studios’ final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer this morning, Mattel has launched a 12-inch Deadpool plush that features flexible wiring for posing, a crochet-like fabric, and a cute design that’s intended to make it seem as though it was hand-crafted by the Merc With a Mouth himself. What’s more, only 3000 will be made. If you want to be one of those 3000 Marvel fans to have it in your collection, the only place you can pick it up for the retail price is right here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order now for $69.69 with free U.S. shipping, It’s expected to arrive on your doorstep before the end of the month.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out the Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Head and Marvel Motormouth Deadpool figure that are set to drop on July 22nd. The former comes with free app that you can use to to control 600 sound effects and an alarm clock function. It also reacts to light and sounds. The latter features over 50 different phrases, light-up eyes, and sound effects including like a cuckoo clock, bullhorn, and more. Both are delightfully annoying.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

“These are my closest friends,” Reynolds said of Jackman and director Shawn Levy during a recent fan event in Shanghai, China. “So to make a movie together, and to have the experience be something that is easily the best experience of my entire life and incredibly profound… but then for the film to exceed that experience, and be even more special and more emotional than anything that I’ve ever been a part of and funnier because it’s so emotional, it allows so much of that funny to come out in interesting ways.”

“I thought that making my first Marvel movie would be scary, or challenging in new ways, and it was a big task,” Levy added. “Because you’re telling a big story of anti-heroes who are also heroes. But I have to say: Marvel let us write the script we wanted to write and make the movie we wanted to make. It is an MCU movie — so it is filled with action, adventure, and big themes — but it is very faithful to the Deadpool tone, which is audacious, irreverent, and always surprising.”