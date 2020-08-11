Disney and Crocs Team Up for Mickey Mouse Halloween Clogs

Halloween may be a little different this year, but Disney fans can still get into the spirit thanks to a wave of fun new releases for 2020. We're particularly fond of their Hocus Pocus and The Haunted Mansion collections, but there is plenty of fun stuff for Mickey Mouse fans as well. These new Halloween Crocs are just one example.

The Mickey Mouse Halloween Crocs feature an allover candy-themed Halloween print. The look is topped off with a Mickey jack-o'-lantern Jibbitz charm that glows in the dark. You can grab a pair here at shopDisney in adult sizes (make sure to check the chart for the right fit) priced at $54.99. The Haunted Mansion wallpaper Crocs that Disney released yesterday are selling fast, so grab a pair of the Mickey versions while you can. UPDATE: The most common sizes of the Mickey Mouse Halloween Crocs were selling through even as this post was being written. Keep tabs on the link above for a restock. You can also grab a pair here on eBay.

While you're at it, you can check out Disney's entire Halloween merch lineup for 2020 right here. Their collection of Mickey Mouse candy bowls have been particularly hot sellers.

On a related note, Funko's "Funkoween in May" event delivered these Spooky Vampire Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures! The Pops are based on costumes you might see Mickey and Minnie sporting at Disney Parks around Halloween.

Pre-orders for the Disney Halloween Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures are available via the links below with shipping slated for August.

POP Disney: Disney Halloween Spooky Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth($10.99)

POP Disney: Disney Halloween Witchy Minnie Pop! Vinyl Figure - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($10.99)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.