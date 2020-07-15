Disney and Pixar Ornaments For Christmas 2020 Are Live

By Sean Fallon

It's July, which is unofficially the warmup month for Christmas. Indeed, a lot of the new decorations for the upcoming holiday season go live around this time, and such is the case with Disney who have released a ton of new ornaments featuring some fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters and stories.

Disney's wave of ornaments for Christmas 2020 is a big one, with 15 new designs up for order at the time of writing. These include ornaments for fans of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Wall-E, Mulan, Fantasia, and a lot more.

You can shop the entire collection of new Disney ornaments right here with prices ranging from $19.99 to $24.99. If you happen to be reading this on July 15th, you can get free shipping on your order with the code FREESHIP until the end of the day. That code should save you around $6 on the shipment of a single ornament. Everything at shopDisney is eligible for the shipping discount today if you have other items on your wish list. A full breakdown of links to the new Disney Christmas Ornaments for 2020 can be found below along with a selection of 10 images from the collection:

Wall-E

Ariel

Aristocats

Aurora

Belle

Fantasia

Mary Poppins

Merida

Moana

Mulan

