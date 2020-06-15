LEGO and Disney Announce a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters Set

Disney and LEGO launched a fantastic Mickey and Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie set last year, and now they're following it up with the 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set which includes 1,739 pieces and several accessories.

The large-scale LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters come equipped with a a retro camera, a guitar, and a photo album that includes "pictures of the iconic duo’s adventures from years gone by". Mickey stands at 14-inches tall and Minnie at 13-inches, and each figure stands on a base that's inspired by old-time film reel. The accessories and picture album should give you bunch of options for display.

Pre-orders for the 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set will be available to pre-order here at LEGO.com starting on July 1st with a release date set for August 1st. LEGO designer Ollie Gregory had the following to say about the set:

"We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and colour palette – as a surprise for builders, the characters insides are built from colourful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the the pair in the past. The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters are extremely detailed and intricate, and there were lots of challenges to overcome. For example, to create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the LEGO Classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn’t been seen since 1987. LEGO fans will also notice that we have debuted a new colour in this set, 363 – TR. Brown with Opalesence, the first time it is included in any set – so there’s lots to explore with this build!"

On a related note, Funko recently released Spooky Vampire Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures, which are based on costumes you might see Mickey and Minnie sporting at Disney Parks around Halloween. Pre-orders are available via the links below:

