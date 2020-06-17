The Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection 2 from Toynk is Now Available at Target

If you're looking premium Disney items for the home and kitchen, Toynk has got you covered with their second entry in the Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection. The Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection 2 features four new designs and color schemes based around Rapunzel (Tangled), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Mulan (Mulan), and Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), and as you can see on the following slides, the set is stunning. The set is up for purchase on Toynk's official website, but it's now also available to order at Target. Regardless of where you decide to pick it up from, the set retails for $199.99 and joins Toynk's first Princess Collection and the Frozen 2 Collection.

You can order from Toynk right here, and the set can be ordered from Target right here. The Frozen 2 Collection can be ordered here, and the first Disney Princess Collection can be ordered here.

You can find the official description for the Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection 2 below.

"A DREAM COME TRUE FOR DISNEY FANS: With a royal decree from Princesses Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Mulan (Mulan), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), and Rapunzel (Tangled), you're cordially invited to be our guest with this new, officially licensed and highly collectible dinnerware dining set!

Featuring designs centered on four different Disney Princesses, this complete 3-course dining set includes four sets of quality ceramic dishes. Families can now have a truly elegant Disney Princess dining experience from the comfort of their own dining rooms. Enjoy your favorite home-cooked meals with Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog," Rapunzel from "Tangled," Princess Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty," and Mulan from "Mulan." This set includes four 12-ounce mugs, four 2-cup capacity bowls, four 10.75-inch dinner plates, and four 7-inch salad/dessert plates. Each dish is designed with subtle and ornate details that will bring Disney magic to each meal. Elegantly transform each meal into a royal Disney Princess banquet."

The first Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection features Cinderella (Cinderella), Jasmine (Aladdin), Belle (Beauty and the Beast), and Ariel (Little Mermaid), and you can check out that set's official description below.

"DISNEY MAGIC: Add a bit of Disney magic to your next dining party with this magnificent 16-piece dinner set!

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN: This Disney-inspired dinnerware features ornate flourishes and gorgeous accents. Each of the four place settings features a unique theme: Cinderella, Aladdin, Little Mermaid, or Beauty and the Beast!

DINNER FOR FOUR: This officially-licensed, collectible 16-piece set includes four themed sets. Each place setting includes a 10.75” dinner plate, a 7” dessert plate, a 2-cup capacity bowl, and a 12oz mug.

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: This beautiful dinnerware set is made of durable ceramic. Pieces should be hand-washed only. Not microwave- or dishwasher- safe."

There is also the Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa set, and you can find that description below.

EMBRACE THE AMBIANCE OF ARENDELLE: Within every showing of a Frozen film, viewers are enchanted by the beauty and refinement captured in Arendelle. Transform any table-scape with a touch of Disney magic and a dash fashionable elegance, all tastefully rolled into one in this dinnerware set!

COMPLETE DINNERWARE SET CONTAINS: 16 pieces including 4 complete settings. Curated with high quality ceramic pieces, you will find a 10.75-inch dinner plate, 7-inch dessert plate, 16-ounce bowl, and 12-ounce mug in each setting. This set is best cared for by hand-washing and is non-microwavable.

