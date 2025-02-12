Disney Snow White Funko Pops Drop Ahead Of Live-Action Film Release

Disney’s newest live-action update to one of their animated films, Snow White, is set to hit theaters this spring on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the terrifying Evil Queen, Snow White will be a trip down memory lane for one of Disney’s highest regarded classics. With the film coming out so soon, you know Funko had to create their own versions of these much-loved characters. The latest Funko drop brings Snow White and the Evil Queen to you in two different stunning outfits, bringing the Pops in this drop to a total of 4. If you’d like to see these Pops on your shelf, then head to Entertainment Earth here or here on Amazon to pre-order. Additional info about the film can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Snow White has been such a mainstay in the Disney canon, executives must have been pushing this remake off in the hopes that when it came time they’d do it justice. For some stars, it must have been a hard role to take on, or at least one that came with a lot of pressure.

“I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified,” Zegler admitted to NME. “Because you’re playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937’s Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You’re gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure.”

Disney’s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a huge commercial and critical success, launching the popularity and reputation of Disney studios miles higher than it had been before. It became the highest-grossing film of 1938, and even held onto the record of highest-grossing animated movie for 55 years.

“Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out,” Zegler previously told ComicBook. “I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, ‘What is going on with you?’ It’s incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it’s the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It’s amazing.”

Disney’s Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Disney news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!