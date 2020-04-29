Disney Offers the Key to Star Wars Day on May 4th

You can expect a lot of new Star Wars toys and collectibles to launch on May 4th (aka Star Wars Day aka May the Fourth), but odds are that the most unique item will come directly from the Disney mothership. Behold the limited edition May the 4th Star Wars Day key.

As you can see, the Star Wars Day key features a lightsaber-inspired design with a big Disney "D" handle and the Star Wars logo on the teeth. If you want to add it to your collection, it will be available here at shopDisney.com for $12.99 starting at 7am PT (10am ET) on May 4th. You'll also find many of their new Star Wars Day product releases via that link as well.

The key is a unique and inexpensive collectible, so you can bet that it will sell out quickly. In fact, it might be complete chaos. Hopefully there will be a limit on orders per customer because this will be a prime target for resellers. That said, you'll probably find many of them here on eBay after the dust settles.

Speaking of Star Wars collectibles, the long awaited The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Funko Pops from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian are beginning to ship. If you haven't ordered one yet, the standard Pop figure is in stock and shipping now from Amazon for $9.99.

Unfortunately, the larger 10-inch version is sold out at many retailers, but you can still reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with shipping slated for May.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

