Disney Winnie the Pooh Bee Funko Pop Has a Matching Loungefly Backpack

Well, this is adorable. Funko and BoxLunch have partnered on an exclusive new Winnie the Pooh Pop figure that features Pooh in disguise as a bee. Clearly, he's going to attempt to infiltrate the hive to get more of that sweet hunny. But that's not all! Pooh Bee also got a matching mini backpack from Funko's Loungefly brand.

You can order the Winnie the Pooh Bee Funko Pop right here at BoxLunch for $12.90 while it lasts. The Loungefly backpack is available here at BoxLunch for $79.90. Features of the backpack inclue faux leather die-cut details, embroidery, clear PVC wings, fluffy pom-pom antennas, and an enamel hunny pot zipper charm.

In other Winnie the Pooh merch news, Disney's lineup of adorable fashion-forward nuiMOs plush got a big addition earlier this month that comes straight out of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Indeed, Disney's Winnie the Pooh nuIMOs collection can be accessorized with some stylish threads. The lineup includes the title character with an optional brown tweed suit, Tigger with an optional blue pinstripe suit, Piglet, and Eeyore. You can shop all of the plush and the clothes options right here at shopDisney.

The base plush cost $17.99 and the outfits are $12.99 each. There are numerous outfit options to choose from (new summer styles are arriving in May), and the plush include characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Muppets characters and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.