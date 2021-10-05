Disney’s Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Loungefly Purse Goes With Any Halloween Costume

Disney’s has released some fantastic clothes and accessories for Halloween 2021, but this new Mickey Mouse crossbody purse from Loungefly is the cutest item yet. It’s made of faux leather and features a lining design with Mickey pumpkins and Halloween treats.

The problem is that the Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Loungefly purse is a limited edition Entertainment Earth exclusive, so you’ll want to reserve one quickly to get it in time of Halloween. It’s available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with a release date set for October. Note that the purse measures about 10.5-inches wide x 9-inches tall x 4-inches deep.

If you really want to go all-in on the Disney Halloween theme, you can pick up the matching enamel pin, which is also a limited edition Entertainment Earth exclusive. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $8.99 with a release date set for October.

But that’s not all! Loungefly recently released Disney Halloween mini-backpacks featuring Devil Donald Duck and Frankenstein Mickey Mouse designs with glow-in-the-dark elements.

Both of Loungefly’s Disney Halloween backpacks feature a fun lining with matching Devil Donald Duck and Frankenstein Mickey Mouse themes. They also feature adjustable straps, a zippered front pocket, gold-colored hardware, embroidery, and the aforementioned glow-in-the-dark details. Once again, these backpacks are Entertainment Earth exclusives, and you can pre-order the Donald Duck version here and the Mickey Mouse version here for $69.99 each. Unfortunately, sales have pushed the release date out to February at this point.

A matching Mickey Mouse Halloween pin set is also available to pre-order here for $19.99. The matching Donald Duck pin was sold out at the time of writing.