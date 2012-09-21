Dredd 4K Blu-ray Upgraded With An Exclusive SteelBook

Fans of the 2012 film Dredd starring Karl Urban as the the brutal lawman Judge Dredd of Mega-City One have been waiting for a sequel ever since the film premiered, but nothing has materialized thus far. However, there is a bit of good news on the Dredd front to share in the form of a fancy new SteelBook edition of the 4K Blu-ray.

Dredd was first released on 4K Ultra HD + Digital back in 2017, but the new edition is encased in a pretty fantastic-looking SteelBook featuring Judge Dredd "I am the law" artwork. It's a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $19.99 with shipping slated for March 9th, 2021.

As for a Dredd sequel, Urban has repeatedly stated that he would welcome the opportunity. Speaking with Comicbook.com he went so far as to say that playing Billy Butcher and Judge Dredd at the same time would be "rad".

"Yeah, I certainly hope so, that would be, that'd be rad, wouldn't it? I would ideally love to get into those boots again you know, so we'll have to wait and see," Urban said.

ScreenGeek also caught up with Urban over the summer and asked about a potential return as the title character in the upcoming Judge Dredd: Mega-City One series.

"Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories," explained Urban. "There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there – because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.