All 3 Empyrean Series Books Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series of dragon-riding fantasy novels have become a cultural phenomenon, but if you haven’t got on board yet we have good news. All three books in series – Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm – are buy 1, get 1 for 50% off in hardcover on Amazon as part of their latest book sale (simply type “Empyrean” in the sale search bar) in addition to having some hefty individual discounts. But that’s not all!

Note that the B1G1 lineup also includes apparel, grocery items, toys, and more. Mix and match with anything to earn your discount. Head to Amazon here to see everything available during their Buy 1 Get 1 sale while it lasts. Other than the entire Empyrean series, you’ll also find Suzanne Collin’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which already has a movie in the works. On that note, Amazon MGM Studios acquired television rights to Empyrean, with Yarros on board as an executive producer. So you can expect a live-action version in the near future. Continue below for a more detailed breakdown on each of The Empyrean novels below.

Fourth Wing (The Empyrean, 1) – Original Price: $16.98 / See here at Amazon: “Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general―also known as her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. But when you’re smaller than everyone else and your body is brittle, death is only a heartbeat away…because dragons don’t bond to “fragile” humans. They incinerate them. With fewer dragons willing to bond than cadets, most would kill Violet to better their own chances of success. She’ll need every edge her wits can give her just to see the next sunrise.”



Iron Flame (The Empyrean, 2) – Original Price: $17.48 / See here at Amazon: “Everyone expected Violet Sorrengail to die during her first year at Basgiath War College―Violet included. But Threshing was only the first impossible test meant to weed out the weak-willed, the unworthy, and the unlucky. Now the real training begins, and Violet’s already wondering how she’ll get through. It’s not just that it’s grueling and maliciously brutal, or even that it’s designed to stretch the riders’ capacity for pain beyond endurance. It’s the new vice commandant, who’s made it his personal mission to teach Violet exactly how powerless she is–unless she betrays the man she loves.”



Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition) (The Empyrean, 3) – Original Price: $19.78 / See here at Amazon: “After nearly eighteen months at Basgiath War College, Violet Sorrengail knows there’s no more time for lessons. No more time for uncertainty. Because the battle has truly begun, and with enemies closing in from outside their walls and within their ranks, it’s impossible to know who to trust. Now Violet must journey beyond the failing Aretian wards to seek allies from unfamiliar lands to stand with Navarre. The trip will test every bit of her wit, luck, and strength, but she will do anything to save what she loves―her dragons, her family, her home, and him.”

