Even More ‘Rick & Morty’ Funko Pops Are On The Way

Fan-favorite Funko has already released several Rick & Morty inspired Pops, and more are on the way this winter.

As revealed by the toymakers, Cornvelious Daniel will be making his Pop debut, joining the expanding lineup alongside Toxic Rick and Toxic Morty. The Szechaun Sauce-loving alien is depicted with a handful of the limited edition delicacy, and will be available wherever Pops are sold (so everywhere). The toxic variants of Rick and Morty will be exclusive to Target stores, but despite their green and glowy appearance, the figures don’t seem to be glow-in-the-dark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniel (voiced by Nathan Fillion) appeared in the Rick & Morty season 3 premiere, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” where the Gromflomite, an Intergalactic Federation agent, was tasked with obtaining the formula for inter-dimensional travel from Rick’s genius brain. The episode popularized Szechaun Sauce, the now holy grail of dipping sauces that had a limited run at McDonald’s restaurants in promotion of the 1998 Disney animated film Mulan. (In July, the series proved so popular McDonald’s resurrected the highly coveted Mcdelicacy.)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Funko’s line of Rick & Morty Pop figures already includes Rick and Morty in their standard appearances, as well as Snowball, Mr. Meeseeks, Squanchy, Bird Person and Mr. Poopy Butthole. Also releasing this winter in the adorable and collectible Pop form will be Pickle Rick, Scary Terry, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Lawyer Morty. You can order most of the collection here.

Rick & Morty airs Sundays on Adult Swim.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!