Stellar Blade Complete Edition Gets Major Discount on PC

If you’ve been sleeping on Stellar Blade, consider this your wake-up call. Right now, the Stellar Blade Complete Edition is sitting at a 35% discount on PC, and if you’ve had this one on your wishlist since its splashy PS5 debut in 2024, this is your moment to pull the trigger.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stellar Blade was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of the entire year, generating serious buzz for its stylish combat, jaw-dropping visuals, and boss encounters that made grown adults audibly frustrated (yet come back for more). It made the jump to PC with strong momentum, landing with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user reception on Steam and an 84 Metacritic score that backs up all the hype.

Everything Packed Into the Complete Edition

With the Complete Edition available on Fanatical, you’re getting a stacked bundle that includes the Planet Diving Suit (Captain) cosmetic for EVE, the Fluffy Bear Pack for your Drone companion (which is exactly as adorable as it sounds), and Stargazer outfit bundles with matching accessories. You also get 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 in-game gold to give you a solid head start.

On top of that, both major expansions are included: the Stellar Blade: Twin Expansion Pack, crossover content with the beloved NieR: Automata, and crossover content with Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. There’s also a time-limited NIKKE costume CD key included, so keep an eye on that redemption window and don’t let it expire while it’s sitting in your inbox.

All of this comes in at just $10 more than the Standard Edition’s sale price, which is sitting at $41.99. The Complete Edition clocks in at $51.99.

Why Stellar Blade Is Absolutely Worth Your Time

Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi action RPG built around fast, fluid, combo-driven combat and some wildly satisfying boss encounters. It wears its Soulslike inspirations proudly, but never loses the slick, stylized energy that makes it feel distinctly its own thing.

Developer Shift Up has also officially confirmed that Stellar Blade 2 is in development. Job listings describe it as a “AAA-level multi-platform action game,” and there’s strong indication the sequel could launch multiplatform right out of the gate, potentially skipping the PS5-exclusive window entirely. That’s big news for PC players especially.

Which means right now is genuinely the perfect window to jump in. The first game will almost certainly lay the narrative and mechanical groundwork for the sequel, and you’ll want that context before Stellar Blade 2 arrives.

Don’t Wait on This One

The deal won’t stick around forever — four days from the time of this writing, to be exact. You’re getting official keys with instant delivery, a complete content package, and one of 2024’s standout action titles at its best possible price point.

At $51.99 for everything the Complete Edition has to offer, this is the kind of deal that’s hard to justify skipping if you’ve ever at all considered playing Stellar Blade. Grab it now, get caught up, and be ready when Stellar Blade 2 eventually drops.