Exclusive Dumpster Fire Oil Slick Figure Is One Shiny and Beautiful Mess

There have been numerous Dumpster Fire vinyl figures at this point, but none have been as awesome looking as this exclusive Oil Slick variant. It’s electroplated to put a colorful and shiny sheen over all of life’s problems.

The only place you can pre-order the Dumpster Fire Oil Slick edition is right here at Entertainment Earth for $35 with a release date set for March. Quantities are going to be super limited, so expect fairly quick sell out. When that happens, you’ll have to grab one here on eBay.

What do you get when you mash up the Dumpster Fire vinyl figure from 100% Soft with the Funko Pop based on the “This is Fine” Dog meme? You get a new Dumpster Fire figure that is way more than fine.

The figure features a tiny version of the This is Fine dog that began as a 2013 Gunshow comic strip by KC Green perched atop a blazingly cute Dumpster Fire (in Halloween orange) that started as a GIF from artist Truck Torrence. Memes collide in the ultimate collectible for the times that we live in. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now $30 with a release date set for November. It’s part of a range of Dumpster Fire products that includes pins, hats, and keychains. You can grab those here at Entertainment Earth as well.