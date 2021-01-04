Marvel Lucha Libre Funko Pops Are Now Available In the U.S.

Back on October, Funko and Marvel teamed up with AAA on a collection of Pop figures that transformed some of our favorite superheroes into lucha libre wrestlers. Latin America got first dibs on this amazing Pop figure wave - and rightfully so. However, fans in North America can finally add these Luchadores to their collection.

Funko's Marvel Lucha Libre wave includes Pop figures of the Hulk as El Furioso, Wolverine as El Animal Indestructible, Captain Marvel as La Estrella Cosmica, Spider-Man as El Aracno, Venom as El Venenoide, Iron Man as El Heroe Invicto, and Deadpool as El Chimichanga De La Muerte. The lineup also includes a collection of 17.5-inch plush and Pop keychains.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Luchadores Funko Pop lineup are available here at Entertainment Earth. Inside that link you'll also find a collection of very limited edition Marvel Luchadores Funko Soda can figures that launched last month. Each Soda release is limited to 15,000 units.

An official statement on the collaboration between AAA and Marvel reads:

"This collaboration with AAA represents an opportunity to participate in an iconic part of Mexican culture, such as wrestling and offering attractive content and experiences to the whole family that can be further celebrated with spectacular consumer products inspired by this discipline which is valuable for fans and consumers; says Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico)."

"While developing these storytelling and content creation initiatives, the premise has been to stay true to the essence of Mexican wrestling at all times by bringing together AAA’s experience in terms of wrestling and Marvel’s experience in terms of story and character development. The potential of wrestling is unlimited. Its quality, color and talent are increasingly valued in the world. Based on this unique and original creative platform, we will develop different product lines such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, household and school items”, adds the executive."

