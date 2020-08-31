New Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Figure Features Doctor Doom With the Darkhold and Book of the Vishanti

It looks like August is getting two Marvel Monday releases from Hasbro! The first was the X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro 2-pack, and the second is this awesome looking Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Doctor Doom figure that comes with two very important books in the Marvel Universe.

The new Doctor Doom The figure features additional hands, effects pieces, The Darkhold/Book of Sins (a powerful book of black magic) and what appears to be The Book of the Vishanti (a powerful book of white magic associated with Doctor Strange). The figure may be in reference to the upcoming Darkhold Alpha event from DC alum Steve Orlando and artist Cian Tormey. The event was originally slated for June, but has been in limbo thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. At any rate, the Doctor Doom figure is definitely coming, and you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for November. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Note that the figure is similar to another Doctor Doom figure that Hasbro launched in the Super Skrull Build-A-Figure wave. That version is still available to order here on Amazon for $26.25.

The description for the Darkhold comic series reads:

"Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold—AKA the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it—and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world’s greatest heroes...and unleash their inner darkness."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.