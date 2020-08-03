X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro 2-Pack Figure Set is Live

Hasbro's Marvel Monday release for August 2020 has been unveiled, and this time around Rogue and Pyro are in in the spotlight with a 2-pack figure set. It's clearly based on the comics, though it was initially (and confusingly) listed as part of the X-Men 20th anniversary lineup, which includes the movie-themed Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto, and Mystique figures released last month.

The Rogue and Pyro 6-inch X-Men Marvel Legends figures include tons of articulation, multiple heads, multiple hands, and effects pieces. They also look pretty fantastic. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with shipping slated for October.

You can take a closer look at the figures and packaging in the gallery below.

