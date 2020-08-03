X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro 2-Pack Figure Set is Live

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro's Marvel Monday release for August 2020 has been unveiled, and this time around Rogue and Pyro are in in the spotlight with a 2-pack figure set. It's clearly based on the comics, though it was initially (and confusingly) listed as part of the X-Men 20th anniversary lineup, which includes the movie-themed Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto, and Mystique figures released last month.

The Rogue and Pyro 6-inch X-Men Marvel Legends figures include tons of articulation, multiple heads, multiple hands, and effects pieces. They also look pretty fantastic. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with shipping slated for October.

You can take a closer look at the figures and packaging in the gallery below.

Rogue

Rogue #2

Pyro #2

Packaging

Packaging #2

