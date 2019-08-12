Funko Adds Albert Einstein and Edgar Allan Poe Pop Figures

Funko has added two big names to their Icons series of Pop figures – Albert Einstein and Edgar Allen Poe! These giants of science and literature will look right at home amidst your collection of superhero Pops. We can picture them on teacher’s desks, that’s for sure.

The Albert Einstein Funko Pop holding his famous E=mc² equation on a chalkboard is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November. The Edgar Allan Poe Pop figure holding a raven that alludes to his famous poem is a Books-A-Million exclusive that should be available to order right here in the coming weeks.

In related news, Funko recently opened up pre-orders for their new Funkoverse strategy board game lineup. The first wave of games includes 3-inch Pop figures of characters from DC Comics, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls in packs of two and four. These sets are playable as standalone games, or they can be combined. Each character has their own unique abilities, and it will be your job to come up with a strategy to best utilize these abilities to emerge victorious in a head-to-head Pop battle across four game scenarios.

Note that the 3-inch Pops figures are exclusive to Funkoverse sets, which might be enough of an excuse for collectors to pick them up. You can pre-order the entire Funkoverse collection right here with shipping slated for October 1st.

