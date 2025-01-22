Funko Drops a Stunning DC 2025 Pride Pop Collection

DC has pride and Funko’s here to show it! The all-new drop from Funko features some of our favorite DC heroes and villains showing their pride using different LGBTQ+ flags. The collection includes Harley Quinn, Tim Drake, Poison Ivy, and Batwoman in some of the best Pride Pops that we’ve ever seen from Funko. If you want to pre-order one or all of these figures, you’ll be able to do so starting today, January 22nd at 9am PT / 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Each Pop will be priced at $12.99 with an arrival estimated for April 2025. Read below for more details on each of the figures.

Funko Pop Heroes: Pride – Batwoman: Batwoman is featured with her arms splayed out, her Bat-cape splayed out behind her, with the bright colors of the lesbian flag covering her mask and the vape.

Funko Pop Heroes: Pride – Harley Quin: Harley Quinn has one foot daintily placed on the ground, as if she wasn’t about to destroy everything with her hammer. The bisexual flag colors pair goes perfectly with Harley’s original design, with the blue and pink pigtails looking perfectly placed.

Funko Pop Heroes: Pride – Poison Ivy: Poison Ivy sits upon her vine, her classically green costume replaced with the LGBTQ+ flag.

Funko Pop Heroes: Pride – Tim Drake: Tim Drake, aka Robin, stands in his fighting position with his fists ready for action and a costume elevated by the colors of the bisexual flag.

James Gunn and the (New) DC Studios: What’s Next?

With Superman about to hit theaters, fans are feeling excited for what’s to come with the new DC studios. But what is the plan for DC Studios after Superman? As of now, the next big budget film set for release is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. HBO Max also has the TV show Creature Commandos, so maybe a season 2 would make the next logical sense? CEO and filmmaker James Gunn let fans know what’s been up with him and the future of DC Studios in a recent post to Threads:

“The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects. It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing.”



While this was a hint, it wasn’t a super clear one. The possibilities remain, but my money is still on season 2 of Creature Commandos, since Gunn wrote all of the first season’s seven episodes and will probably be doing the same for this one, too. In any case, it’s nice to hear that progress continues to be made on the new DC!