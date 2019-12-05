Funko Krampus and Diamond Collection Harlequin Demon Pop Figures Arrive Tonight

Funko fans that enjoy the dark side of the holiday season will be happy to know that there are two festive demon Pop figures to grab tonight, December 5th / 6th. The lineup includes a an all-new Krampus Pop complete with a doomed child in his basket, and a sparkly Diamond Collection Harlequin demon from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you want to add these Pop figures to your collection, you’ll be able to find them here at Hot Topic (both exclusive) starting tonight December 5th / 6th, between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If they sell out, you’ll be able to find the Krampus Pop figure on eBay right here, and the Diamond Collection Harlequin Pop figure here.

Note that both of these Pops will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, hitting the link above at launch time is pretty much a guarantee that you’ll be able to get one.

On a related note, the hottest Funko Pops on the planet right now are based on the Baby Yoda aka “The Child” phenomenon from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. If you haven’t reserved yours yet, you can find the standard Baby Yoda Pop figure here at Walmart and here on Amazon with shipping slated for May. A 10-inch super-sized version can be found here at Walmart and here at Amazon.

Mattel also unveiled a spectacular 11-inch Baby Yoda plush earlier this week that can be pre-ordered from Walmart and Amazon now. Again, they won’t ship until April (in Walmart’s case – May for Amazon), which is a bummer for the 2019 holiday season. Still, it would be a good idea to reserve one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

