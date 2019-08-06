Funko Launches PEZ Pop Figures Holding Pop PEZ Dispensers

Funko doesn’t like to leave any pop culture stone unturned, which is why they’ve released a series of PEZ Pops in their Ad Icons series. The fact that Funko has their own PEZ dispensers and the PEZ Pop figures appear to be holding one is amusing. Funko refers to them as “Pop! PEZ Pop!s”, which is where things are right now. It’s probably only a matter of time before Funko launches Pop figures holding smaller Pop figures holding Pop PEZ.

At any rate, Ad Icons Pop figures are popular with Funko collectors, and the Peter PEZ, PEZ Mimic the Monkey, and Pez Girl Pops are more unique than most. If you would like to add them to your collection, pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for October.

In related news, Funko launched new FunkO’s cereals earlier today featuring classic Disney villains Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Naturally, each box comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

The Ursula and Oogie Boogie cereals are exclusive to Spirit Halloween / Spencer’s and you can pre-order box of each right here at Spirit Halloween or right here at Spencer’s with a ship date set for September 11th.

